William Walter Davidson Jr.
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
William Walter Davidson Jr. of Baltimore, MD passed away at his residence on Friday, Sept 11, 2020. He was 68.

William W. Davidson Jr. also known as "Billy Boy" or "Little Billy" to family, was born August 3, 1952 in Chestertown, MD the son of William Walter Davidson Sr. and Jane "Manning" Davidson. After graduating from Galena High School in 1970, he went to work on several farms and had a variety of jobs before going back to school to get his Associates Degree from Del Tech. William currently worked as an electrical technician for Zentech Manufacturing. "Billy Boy" had a great sense of humor and he loved drinking beer, shooting pool, watching NASCAR and riding his motorcycle in his younger days.

He is survived by his parents, Jane and William Davidson Sr. of Chesterville, MD, his daughter, Julie Davidson (Barry Halpern) of Burtonsville, MD, and three brothers, Marty Davidson (Liz) of Chesterville, MD, Barry Davidson (Laura Bostic) of Sudlersville, MD, and Randy Davidson (Debbie) of Worton, MD.

A visitation will be held on Sat. Sept. 19, 2020 from 12-1pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Services will begin at 1pm. Interment will follow in Chesterville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Millington Volunteer Fire Co. P.O. Box 255 Millington, MD 21651. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Sep. 16, 2020.
