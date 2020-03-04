Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Wesley Hall at Heron Point
Chestertown, MD
William Weingarten


1936 - 2020
William Weingarten Obituary
William Andrew Weingarten died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Heron Point in Chestertown, MD. He was 83. William A. Weingarten was born July 1, 1936 in Long Island, NY the son of the late Harold Roche Weingarten and Anne Hamilton Weingarten. Mr. Weingarten served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1958-1961. From 1962-2000, he worked as a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. government. He is survived by his wife, Mary Traci Weingarten, one daughter, Caitlin "Kiki" Condon, two sons, Keno Powers and Jean-Pierre Weingarten, one grandson, Zachary "Zak" Loheed and one brother, Donald Hamilton Weingarten. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2pm in Wesley Hall at Heron Point in Chestertown, MD. Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to The Animal Care Center Of Kent County. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home Chestertown, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 5, 2020
