|
|
|
Chestertown, MD., Wilson (Bud) Alderfer Landis III, died on October 29, 2019. He was 98 years old.
Bud was born in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania on January 21, 1921. He was the son of Francis Mitchell Landis and Wilson Alderfer Landis Jr., and brother of Robert Mitchell Landis and Ruth Elizabeth Carrol.
Bud graduated from Haverford High School in 1939 and attended Drexel University where he earned an Industrial Engineering degree. He was a Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity member and lettered in football, baseball and basketball.
In 1942, Bud joined the U.S. Air Force piloting a B-24 "Liberator" bomber. He completed 35 missions and was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Purple Heart and other citations for his bravery.
While overseas, Bud became engaged to June Weber Landis. June and Bud married on April 22, 1944 and enjoyed 75 eventful years together.
Bud began his career at Container Corporation of America (CCA) in Manayunk, PA., and moved with the company to Ohio and Illinois as a plant manager. In 1971, he became President of CoLad, a small manufacturing company in Buffalo, New York. There, he took the company from near bankruptcy to a thriving business that is still in operation today.
Upon his retirement, Bud and June moved from Buffalo to the Eastern Shore of Maryland with the wish to "farm out the front door and fish out the back door." Bud designed and helped build the waterfront home that would be the gathering place for his family for the next seventeen years.
Bud had many hobbies from furniture making to bread baking. He was an avid gardener who played tennis until he was 90 years old and never missed a chance to Swing dance with his wife.
He is survived by his wife June Weber Landis and daughters Susan Landis McDonald of Sacramento Ca., Janet Landis Forney of Elkton, Md., and Diane Moran Landis of Princeton, NJ, as well as ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. His daughter Nancy Landis Sirianni died in 1977.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in Wesley Hall at Heron Point of Chestertown, 501 East Campus Ave., Chestertown, MD, where a reception will follow.
A private burial for family will take place at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Paul's Kent Parish, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 21, 2019