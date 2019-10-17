|
|
|
AGNES ANN HOWES GLEASON was born on a beautiful spring day in the city of Washington D.C. on May 3, 1933. On Sunday October 13, 2019 she passed from our world on a fall morning around 6:00 am.
Ann enjoyed the love and company of many friends and family throughout her life. It is fair to say this beautiful woman lived a fully satisfying life throughout her 86 years and 5 months, appreciating the birth of her children and the partial raising of many of her children's friends who sought comfort and love at various times in their lives. In her later years she greatly loved the company of each of her grandchildren.
During her lifetime, Ann was a wife, mother, grandmother, foster mother, and family cultivator. Her profession included a secretarial position with a large Washington D.C. firm where she met her former husband, Paul Gleason who worked with the same firm. During her mid youth Ann concentrated on raising her two children, Conte and Frank Bellucci as well as two of Paul's children, Yvonne and Michael Gleason. Later, she added Robin Ann and Sean Gleason to the family where they grew up in Chester, Md on Kent Island. During the 1970s Ann originated and became part owner of The Oar House Restaurant in Stevensville, Md., a very popular venue for the Kent Island populace at that time.
Ann is survived by her brother, William Oliver Howes Jr, 5 children; Conte Bellucci, Frank Bellucci, Michael Gleason, Robin Ann Gleason, and Sean Gleason and 7 grandchildren; Gabriel Bellucci, Victoria Bellucci, Louie Bellucci, Robert Kendall, Mark Krauk, Mathew Allen Mayberry & Madison Gleason. In her later years, Ann enjoyed spending time with her companion, Bobby Garren of Washington D.C.
Memorial services for Ann will be held at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, Md. at 1861 Harbor Drive on Kent Island, where she spent many wonderful and fulfilling years. Date and time of the service will occur on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church's location. A family gathering will be held at son, Frank's house located at 1820 St. Mary's Rd in Marling Farms directly after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League at 201 Clay Drive in Queenstown, Md. 21658. Their phone number is 410-827-7178 or email: [email protected] or their website at http://www.awlqac.org/ .
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 23, 2019