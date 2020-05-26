Albert Lee Baker passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on May 21st, 2020 in Baker's Acres of Queenstown, MD right before his 72nd birthday.
Albert, known by his friends and loved ones as "Big Al", "Al-Boy" "AlBeeDee" or "Pork", is survived by his daughter, Helen-Marie Baker, his son, Loren Michael Baker and wife Janna Baker of Santa Clarita, CA; son in law Michael Gardner and grandchildren Gordon, Griffin, Macee, Colin, Samantha and Tyler.
He is also survived by his brothers; Wheeler, Teddy, Tom, his baby sister, Saundy as well as his in laws Barbara Harrison, Michael Melvin and Holly, Martha & Bev Baker.
Al is preceded in death by his late wife, Donna Marie Baker and his late best friend & fellow Vietnam Brown Water Navy Veteran, Loren Liptak.
Al was born on June 3rd, 1948 in the family house at Baker's Acres in Queenstown Maryland on the banks of the Wye River to Albert Isaac & Helen Lyon Baker.
A true native of the Eastern Shore, Al loved the quality of life on the Wye River and the daily pace of the Land of Pleasant Living, he loved his Dodge pickups and his International trucks, he was one heck of a dancer and karaoke singer, and he lived for his family and also his golden retrievers & labs; Amber, Peaches, Cocoa and Al's Butterscotch Krimpet.
Albert graduated from Centreville High School in 1966 and then enlisted in the US Navy to serve his country during the Vietnam War.
Al served in the Navy for four years as an engineer on the Destroyer USS Preston, on various Naval PBRs on the Mekong River and then was finally stationed on the YRBM 21 barge on the Vietnamese Cambodian border, where Al and Loren Liptak served as mechanics in the "Last Chance Saloon" where their mission was to stay alive and "keep the beer cold".
After returning home from Vietnam, Al married Donna Marie Cromwell in 1974, raised two incredible children and settled down a few hundred yards from the house he was born in, to begin working for RB Baker & Sons, the family hauling & cement business.
In 1977, Albert was awarded the title of Admiral of the Chesapeake Bay by Maryland Governor Marvin Mandel as a result of Albert's Naval service and the Baker family's deep history of Hydroplane Racing and service to the State of Maryland.
In the 1980s, Albert ventured into his own trucking business, Al Baker & Son's Hauling, then in 1987, Al and Donna Baker opened Main Street Video in a leased space in the old Bills Bargain Center in Grasonville, MD. Al & Donna then transitioned the store into Main Street Market & Video where they became known as the best place on the Eastern Shore to rent a movie and order a cheesesteak sub.
Later in life, Albert got back into the trucking business with Griffin's Hauling, a company named after his first born grandson and then after the passing of his wife, Donna, Al lived with his daughter Helen-Marie Baker and her family.
Albert was known for his kindness and warmth as much as he was known for his size and strength, often referred to lovingly as a gentle giant. In his twilight years, Albert dealt with many hardships attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam while serving the country he loved. In the end, his country took care of him as he spent many years getting superb treatment within the VA system.
Albert was an active and dedicated member of the VFW and often volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 148 and other community groups in Queen Anne's County. While owning the store, on every Christmas, Al dressed as Santa to hand out presents to kids in Grasonville, something he cherished doing year after year. He also thoroughly enjoyed keeping up with his old high school classmates and attending monthly dinners with them when he could.
A memorial service will be planned for later in the summer when all can attend, Al's final wishes were to be put to rest in his Natty Boh shirt, his Brown Water Navy cap and to have Creedence Clearwater Revival played at his service. Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home will have more information on the service at a later date.
The family would like to thank Compass Regional Hospice of Queen Anne's County and the Veterans Administration for their care of Albert during his final days.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Albert, known by his friends and loved ones as "Big Al", "Al-Boy" "AlBeeDee" or "Pork", is survived by his daughter, Helen-Marie Baker, his son, Loren Michael Baker and wife Janna Baker of Santa Clarita, CA; son in law Michael Gardner and grandchildren Gordon, Griffin, Macee, Colin, Samantha and Tyler.
He is also survived by his brothers; Wheeler, Teddy, Tom, his baby sister, Saundy as well as his in laws Barbara Harrison, Michael Melvin and Holly, Martha & Bev Baker.
Al is preceded in death by his late wife, Donna Marie Baker and his late best friend & fellow Vietnam Brown Water Navy Veteran, Loren Liptak.
Al was born on June 3rd, 1948 in the family house at Baker's Acres in Queenstown Maryland on the banks of the Wye River to Albert Isaac & Helen Lyon Baker.
A true native of the Eastern Shore, Al loved the quality of life on the Wye River and the daily pace of the Land of Pleasant Living, he loved his Dodge pickups and his International trucks, he was one heck of a dancer and karaoke singer, and he lived for his family and also his golden retrievers & labs; Amber, Peaches, Cocoa and Al's Butterscotch Krimpet.
Albert graduated from Centreville High School in 1966 and then enlisted in the US Navy to serve his country during the Vietnam War.
Al served in the Navy for four years as an engineer on the Destroyer USS Preston, on various Naval PBRs on the Mekong River and then was finally stationed on the YRBM 21 barge on the Vietnamese Cambodian border, where Al and Loren Liptak served as mechanics in the "Last Chance Saloon" where their mission was to stay alive and "keep the beer cold".
After returning home from Vietnam, Al married Donna Marie Cromwell in 1974, raised two incredible children and settled down a few hundred yards from the house he was born in, to begin working for RB Baker & Sons, the family hauling & cement business.
In 1977, Albert was awarded the title of Admiral of the Chesapeake Bay by Maryland Governor Marvin Mandel as a result of Albert's Naval service and the Baker family's deep history of Hydroplane Racing and service to the State of Maryland.
In the 1980s, Albert ventured into his own trucking business, Al Baker & Son's Hauling, then in 1987, Al and Donna Baker opened Main Street Video in a leased space in the old Bills Bargain Center in Grasonville, MD. Al & Donna then transitioned the store into Main Street Market & Video where they became known as the best place on the Eastern Shore to rent a movie and order a cheesesteak sub.
Later in life, Albert got back into the trucking business with Griffin's Hauling, a company named after his first born grandson and then after the passing of his wife, Donna, Al lived with his daughter Helen-Marie Baker and her family.
Albert was known for his kindness and warmth as much as he was known for his size and strength, often referred to lovingly as a gentle giant. In his twilight years, Albert dealt with many hardships attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam while serving the country he loved. In the end, his country took care of him as he spent many years getting superb treatment within the VA system.
Albert was an active and dedicated member of the VFW and often volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 148 and other community groups in Queen Anne's County. While owning the store, on every Christmas, Al dressed as Santa to hand out presents to kids in Grasonville, something he cherished doing year after year. He also thoroughly enjoyed keeping up with his old high school classmates and attending monthly dinners with them when he could.
A memorial service will be planned for later in the summer when all can attend, Al's final wishes were to be put to rest in his Natty Boh shirt, his Brown Water Navy cap and to have Creedence Clearwater Revival played at his service. Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home will have more information on the service at a later date.
The family would like to thank Compass Regional Hospice of Queen Anne's County and the Veterans Administration for their care of Albert during his final days.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 26, 2020.