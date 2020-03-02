|
|
Alfred Joseph Thompson of Stevensville, MD, died at his home on February 29, 2020. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, on December 05, 1942. Al was the cherished son of the late Alfred Thompson Sr. and Louise Thompson. He attended Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, PA and was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University.
Al had two sons, Christopher Mark Thompson and Greg Douglas Thompson with Pamela Kubacki-Thompson.
Al was a lifelong salesman and executive with several companies. He started his career with RCA and then moved on to the emerging computer business with Sperry Univac. He was an executive with Unisys and Bull Information Systems before retiring in 2004 and moving to the Eastern Shore.
In retirement he met his partner Diane Gergar and they spent the last 17 years together. Al loved living on the Chesapeake with Diane and their canine companion Lacey. He could never stop talking about the sunsets and often sent beautiful pictures to friends and family.
Al and Diane took many memorable trips overseas and vacationed in Florida during the winter months.
Al made many friends on the Eastern Shore and always made time in his home to entertain and socialize. He enjoyed boating and spent many summer days cruising the bay on The Good Life, with friends and family. Al was known for making his famous "Freddie" crab cakes from crabs caught from his pier. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #2576.
Al was an avid reader and enjoyed the morning paper and reading novels. He was a lifelong Steelers fan, who never missed a game. He also enjoyed skiing and snowmobiling with his family as a young man.
In addition to his loving partner Diane, Al is survived by his sons Christopher Mark Thompson, and Greg Douglas Thompson, his grandchildren Owen Joseph Thompson, Leyton Charles Thompson and Anna Elizabeth Thompson, his former spouse Pamela Thompson, his two daughter in laws, Elisabeth Holscher Thompson and Samantha Elizabeth Thompson, Diane's daughter Susan Elizabeth Gergar-Taylor, and her daughter Lily Alexis Taylor, who he considered his granddaughter.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Christopher's, in Chester MD, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to .
www.fhnfunealhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 4, 2020