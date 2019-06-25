CHESTER - Ann Elaine Sparks passed away on June 18, 2019 at her home in Chester, MD. She was 77.

Born on Nov. 4, 1941, in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Romey Sidney Pusey and Lelia Peacock. She was a graduate of Marion Station High School in Somerset Co. In the early 1970s, she moved to Kent Island and worked for the Queen Anne's County Board of Education as a Librarian, where she affectionately nicknamed many of the local children over the years. She then took a position with the Queen Anne's County Board of Education at the central office in Centreville, MD, and retired in June of 2007 after 31 years as a Specialist in Distribution Services.

Ann loved spending time with her four grandchildren, completing word searches and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana Cresanto (Joe), of Chester, MD; son, Mervyn C. Sparks Jr. (Jennifer), of Middletown, DE; four grandchildren: Kyle Cresanto, Corey Sparks, Evan Sparks and Dylan Sparks. She was preceded by her brother, Frances Sidney Pusey.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit one hour prior. Immediately following the service there will be a continued time of fellowship in the church hall.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to a .

Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 26, 2019