|
|
|
Ann K Hargett (Granny Annie) went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 6, 2019 after
suffering from a stroke. We are grateful for her full and active life.
In the past 3 months, Ann toured the national parks with her sister, kayaked on the St. Lawrence River, did yoga at the Senior Center, walked on the beach, and socialized with friends.
Born Oct. 19, 1938, in Millville, NJ, Ann was the middle of seven children. She was predeceased
by Pat (Dick) West and Don (Lee) Kell. She is survived by Micky Greenwood, Judy Kell, Doug
(Sandy) Kell, and Denny (Lynn) Kell.
On July 9, 1960, Ann married her college sweetheart, William M. Hargett. They started their life
and family at NY Theological Seminary where Bill completed his Master of Divinity. Together
they raised four girls: Trish (Doug) Overly, Nancy (Greg) Hazlett, Michele (Linn) Abbott, and
Kathryn (Richard) Thomasson. Ann's legacy continues to grow and live through her eleven
grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
From 1972-1987 the Hargetts resided in Centreville, MD, where Bill served as rector of St. Paul's
Episcopal Church. During this time, Ann returned to school and earned her Master of Library
Science in 1987. Passionate about reading, she served as a media specialist for several schools
in Maryland. From 1987-1992 Ann taught at Laing Middle School in Mount Pleasant, SC while
Bill served as rector of Christ Church.
In 1992 Bill received a call to St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Tokyo, Japan. Over the next seven
years, Bill and Ann flourished in their parish and created a Christian oasis in a foreign land. Ever
hospitable, Ann provided food and fellowship and was affectionately dubbed "Saint Ann."
Bill and Ann retired to Mt. Pleasant in 1999. Summers were spent at their beloved cabin in the
1,000 Islands on Ash Island where they had built a cabin and vacationed since 1972. They put
down strong roots in the Anglican community boating to church and worshiping at the Church
of the Redeemer in Rockport, Ontario, Canada. They also traveled extensively and celebrated
51 years of marriage. When Bill passed away in 2011, Ann found a new community of friends at
the Senior Center and their yoga community.
For some, the glass is half empty; to others it is half full; to Ann it was full to overflowing. Ann
never met a stranger. She accentuated the positive. She continually expanded her circle of
friends. Her life was vibrant and full of friends, family, and love.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Ann, at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
Please help us to continue to honor Ann's attitude of gratitude by helping to support and
sustain her Canadian church community. Checks may be mailed to: Church of the Redeemer, 2 Front Street, Rockport, Ontario K0E 1R0 (air mail postage required).
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Sept. 13, 2019