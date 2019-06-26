ROCK HALL - Ann Sherman Walls, 99, of Rock Hall passed away on June 12, 2019. She was born at home in Scobeyville, N.J., to the late Catherine and John Sherman on August 6, 1919.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, Ted Martin, Donald Clark and J. Bates Walls Sr.; sister Harriet Davison; brother Edwin Sherman; niece Margaret Saker, all of New Jersey; stepson, J.B. Walls Jr. of Chestertown; and many friends. She is survived by stepchildren Ted Martin Jr. of Golden Valley, Ariz., Loretta (Richard) Cudnik of Ocean Pines, Donald (Sara) Clark of Centreville, William and Samuel (Carol) Walls, Carolyn Spray and step-daughter-in-law Margaret Walls, all of Chestertown; nephew Ray (Margot) Davison of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; many step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several grand and many great-grand nieces and nephews; and several special friends, including Lynn Witmer of Chestertown.

Ann was raised on the Sherman family farm in Scobeyville. She held various jobs over her lifetime: secretary at Fort Monmouth, N.J. during World War II; Freehold Courthouse during the 1950s; teller in Sudlersville and Centreville banks during the 1960s, '70s and '80s. She was past member of Colts Neck, N.J. Reformed Church, member of St. Paul's UMC, Ingleside and attended Crumpton UMC. She continued to drive and maintain a home in Chestertown into her 90s, leaving her home in 2012. She maintained an apartment in Chestertown until 2017, when she moved into an assisted living in Rock Hall.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Crumpton United Methodist Church, Crumpton, with the family receiving friends and relatives one hour before the service. Interment will be in Atlantic Cemetery, Colts Neck, N.J., at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or the .

Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 27, 2019