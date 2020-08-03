1/1
Annabelle (Holden) Coleman
1920 - 2020
Annabelle Holden Coleman of Sudlersville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on July 30, 2020. She was 100 years old.

Annabelle was born April 26, 1920 in Ingleside, MD, the daughter of the late Harry Lee Holden and Josephine Hugg Cronshaw. She graduated from the Sudlersville High School in 1938 and she was a member Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church. She married Charles "Brownie" Coleman on August 6, 1938 and soon after they started farming near Sudlersville, working side by side while they raised 3 children.

In 1969, she left the farm and began a career in education. She worked in the cafeteria for a short time and then was encouraged to become an instructional assistant to help teachers in the classroom. That position lasted 26 years and then she returned to the farm. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was an excellent cook and seamstress but also enjoyed crocheting and she did beautiful needlework. She was also a member of the Sudlersville Homemakers Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Brownie" Coleman in 1981 as they were married for 43 years, one son, William H. Coleman in 2006 and a sister, Dorothy H. George.

She is survived by her children, Loretta C. Walls (Dick) , John P. Coleman (DeLieca), 2 grandsons, R. Blane Walls (Gabriele), Neal C. Walls (Patti), 3 great grandchildren, Richard Blane Walls Jr. (Lauren), Matthew C. Walls, Taylor A. Walls, one sister, Betty Needles and several nieces, Martha McCann, Katrina Spriggs, Kay Higgs, Lee Loller and Kim Smith.

A visitation will be held Sat August 8, 2020 from 12 - 1pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Masks are required. A graveside service will be held privately for the family in Sudlersville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Dudley's Chapel, c/o Loretta C. Walls at 102 Archer Lane Millington, MD 21651 or to Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church P.O. Box 202 Sudlersville, MD.

Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
