STEVENSVILLE - Arthur Theodore Ruby Jr., 76, of Stevensville, MD, died quietly at home with his wife by his side, on May 29, 2019. Arthur was born on May 9, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, and grew up in the Hampden area, where his family had laid deep roots.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Suellen Hopkins Ruby; his sister, Joan Carolyn Bing, of Chesapeake, VA; and his three children: Cecelia Nation, of Grasonville, MD; Sarah Cox, of Greensboro, MD; and Joshua Ruby, of Stevensville, MD. Arthur is preceded in death by his parents: Arthur Theodore Ruby Sr. and Evelyn Patricia Ruby; and his son, Anthony Ruby.

Arthur attended elementary school at School 55 in Hampden and middle school at Roland Park Junior High School. He graduated high school from Baltimore City College in 1962, where he won awards for typing.

Arthur dedicated his entire working career to Cloverland Dairy Farm, where he delivered milk from July 24, 1964 to July 24, 2004 (precisely 40 years). Arthur was President of the Cloverland Dairy Farm Union for 10 years, and held the position of Shop Steward of the AFL-CIO teamsters until he retired. Arthur was also a small business owner of a limousine and cleaning company.

Arthur loved to have fun with his family and friends. His personality was strong, and so were his traditions. He organized annual summer vacations to Ocean City, where he and his wife were wed on August 2, 1978. He also enjoyed traveling to Williamsburg at least twice every year. Arthur was known for his homemade pound cakes, and loved to fish and play poker.

Arthur loved babies, and especially adored his six grandchildren: Matthew, Chelsea, Cora, Colby, Hayley, and Makayla. Arthur is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ruby residence in Stevensville on Saturday, June 8, from 3 to 5 p.m.

