STEVENSVILLE - Bernard Paul Nehring of Stevensville, formerly of Centreville, MD, died on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family that he so loved. He was 85.

Born in Baltimore, MD, on Oct. 5, 1933, he was the son of Joseph S. and Dorothy Majka Nehring. He grew up in the Millersville area, one of eight children. He married Harriet Ellen Lopez on Nov. 20, 1954. They resided in Baltimore, Annapolis, and New York before moving to Centreville in 1970. He served in the U.S. Navy from Oct. 1951 until August 1953.

He worked in the construction business as a drywall finisher, owning his own company for numerous years before he retired in 1999. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church where he served as a lector and on various committees.

Mr. Nehring enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, and walking. He especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, and considered his children his greatest accomplishment.

He is survived by his children: Catherine Kerchner (Ken), of Centreville, MD; Cynthia McKenna (John), of Centreville, MD; Christopher Nehring (Anne), of East New Market, MD; Carine Davis (Rick), of Crownsville, MD; his twin sister, Bernardine Deville; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. His wife, Harriet, predeceased him in 1999.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 21, 12 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Cambridge, MD.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 21, 2019