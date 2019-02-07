Home

GETTYSBURG, Penn. - Bette Mason Fissel, 91, of Gettysburg, passed away Jan. 24, 2019, at home.
Born March 11, 1927, she retired from teaching phys ed and health at Gettysburg Jr. High School, where she was a softball coach for years. Graduate of Centreville High School and Western Maryland College. She was an avid bridge player and a golfer, as well as a long time member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Lyn Weary; sons: David Forney (Kathy), George Forney (Chris), Stephen Forney, John Forney (Cathy); grandchildren: David, Shawn, Nicole, Katie, Jay, Christopher, Becky; and great-grandchildren: Julian, Cole, Cannon and Makena. She was preceded in death by George Fissel; her sister, Gene Miller; her brother, William Mason Sr.; and her first husband, David Forney.
A memorial service will be held in April 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice of Adams County.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 8, 2019
