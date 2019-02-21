Home

Betty Bowers
Betty J. Bowers

Betty J. Bowers Obituary
MORAINE, OHIO - Betty J. Bowers, 85, of Moraine, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born June 1, 1933 in Bluefield, VA. She was a longtime employee of Playtex.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands: Claude W. Arnold and Kenny Bowers; two children: William and Wanda Arnold; and one grandson, Edward.
Survived by daughter, Betty (Phil) Garybush; five grandchildren: Amanda, Thomas, Melinda, Bill, John; and several great-grandchildren.
Private burial at Templeville Cemetery, date to be determined.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
