Betty went to be with the Lord December 31, 2019, at the age of 82, from complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis of the Lungs. Betty was born on October 13, 1937 in Granite, Maryland. She graduate of Howard High School Class of 1956.
Betty's two biggest priorities in life were family and Jesus. She loved both with all her heart. She provided a strong foundation for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was always amazed by all the Lord blessed her with. Betty liked to say, "When the road ends, that is where you're meant to be, but always take the next road that God leads you to."
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Homer & Katherine Smith, her oldest daughter, Karen Ann Eaton, her oldest granddaughter Katherine Michelle McCarthy (Katie), and 7 siblings; Mary Wilson, Carroll Smith, Elisa Smith, Homer Smith Jr., Gene Smith, Irene Smith, and David Smith.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Charles Waesche, of 63 years. One brother (Butch) Russell Smith of East New Market, MD, her daughter Kathy Henninger and her husband David of Bel Air, MD, her son Charles Waesche Jr. and his wife Kim of Spring Hill, FL, and one adopted daughter DeeDee McCracken and her husband Kevin of Chester, MD.
She is survived by 10 Grandchildren, Carly Johnson married to Alex, Patrick McCarthy, Kelly Jones married to Josh, Annie Bautista married to Carlos, Shane McCarthy, Gary Eaton engaged to Julia, Michele Waesche, Scott Eaton engaged to Robyn, Lisa Waesche and Lori Waesche.
She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren; Matthew, Aiden, Isaiah, Madilyn, Ezra, Esme and Waylon.
All funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Taylorville United Methodist Church in Berlin, MD. The viewing will begin at 10 AM and the service will commence at 11 AM. Betty will be interned at the Broad Creek Cemetery Stevensville, MD the following day.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Taylorville United Methodist Church, 11254 Adkins Rd., Berlin, MD or Coastal Hospice of Salisbury, MD, PO BOX 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Jan. 8, 2020