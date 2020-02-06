Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Betty Jean (Selby) Benner

Betty Jean (Selby) Benner Obituary
Betty Jean Benner of Centreville, MD died on February 1, 2020 at her home. She was 83.

Mrs. Benner was born on November 10, 1936 in New Jersey. She was the Daughter of the late, Royce L .and Clara Selby.

She is survived by her children, Jamie Benner and Deborah of Centreville, and Thomas L. Benner and Ann M. of Centreville. Betty Jean was predeceased by her husband, James A. Benner, Jr.

Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Compass regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 (compassregionalhospice.org) Or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 ( www.michaeljfox.org ).

Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 14, 2020
