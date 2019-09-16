|
Brett Andrew Rines, 25, of Stevensville passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1993 in Baltimore, the son of Charles and Amy Sonnenleiter Rines.
Brett was graduated from Kent Island High School, class of 2011. He most recently was working at R.E. Michaels. He enjoyed fishing, going for walks and being a brother.
He is predeceased by a sister; Cassie Marie Rines and his paternal grandfather; Charles C. Rines III.
In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by his sisters Hayley Nichole Rines of Stevensville, Destini Loren Rines of Sudlersville, his Aunts; Paulene Michele Rines, Andrea (Gerald) Lair, his Great Aunt; Glenda (Gregory) Leary, his nephew; Grayson Stratman; his niece Payton Andi Clarkson, and his God daughter; Mileena Cosgrove.
Brett's memorial will be held September 29, 2019 at 11am. It will be held at the Fellowship Hall at Camp Pecometh. The address is 401 Jack Elliott Way #2453. Centreville, Md 21617.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Sept. 18, 2019