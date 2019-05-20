STEVENSVILLE - Bruce Wayne Knight of Stevensville, MD, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Kent General Hospital in Dover, DE. He was 68.

Born on June 20, 1950, he was the son of Arthur Melvin and Norma Louise Knight. Wayne grew up in Middle River, MD. He learned from a little boy how to work with his hands from his Dad. He helped his parents on a farm in the summer and cut greenery for wreaths in the winter.

When he was 18, he bought his first dump truck. After many years of growing his contracting business, Knight Trucking & Exc., he moved his family to a 40-acre farm in White Marsh, MD. He and his family grew the business even more. During this time, he bought a shore home on the Middle River where he enjoyed boating, crabbing, and fishing with his family.

Wayne, being an imaginative man, found an opportunity to develop a landfill next to where he and his family operated the business and lived. He was a self-made man. Anything he touched turned to gold. He acquired the nickname "MacGyver." He later moved to Kent Island where he enjoyed spending time with his two grandsons. He loved teaching them crabbing, fishing, but especially how to fix things. Wayne has made many friends wherever he was. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his children: Tammy Iacoboni (Camillo "Moe"), of Stevensville, MD; Dale Bruce Knight (Andrew Kanicki), of Ellicott City, MD; grandchildren: Vincenzo and Antonio Iacoboni; siblings: Melvin Knight, of Baltimore, MD; Melody Knight, of Baltimore, MD; Angela Laffoon, of Baltimore, MD; dear friend and former wife, Karen Knight, of Stevensville, MD; and his beloved dog, Ernie.

Visitations will be held on Monday, May 20, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Autism Speaks, 1 E. 33rd St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10016; or , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robinsville, NJ 08691; or www.Kyrasrescue.com

Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 22, 2019