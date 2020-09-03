Capt. Jon P. McComas, USN (Ret), passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 74. Capt. McComas was born in Ironton, Ohio, on Christmas Day, 1945, the son of Frank and Iola McComas both of whom preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Catherine Dunn McComas of Stevensville and his brother, Michael McComas. He is survived by his loving son, Mark McComas (Bridget) of Cincinnati, Ohio, his daughter, Mary McComas Hicks of Woodbridge, VA, four grandchildren, Lacey, Ethan, Philip, and Matthew, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.Capt. McComas graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1967 and retired from the Navy in 1995 after completing 28 years of active duty service as a Surface Warfare Officer and Engineering Duty Officer. His varied career was highlighted by two tours in destroyers including a deployment to Vietnam, an assignment as an NROTC instructor at UCLA and an overseas tour in the Republic of the Philippines, and culminated in his assignment as a Major Program Manager with the Naval Sea Systems Command. He held a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and completed the Executive Management Program at Northwestern University. His awards included the Vietnam Service Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals and the Legion of Merit. Upon retirement from the Navy, he worked as an executive at several defense contracting firms supporting the U.S Navy, retiring in 2008.After retirement, Jon travelled extensively throughout the United States and the world, and in this lifetime, visited all 7 continents and all 50 states. When at home, he could be seen almost daily at the gym. He served as a tutor at the Lorton Community Action Center and was an active volunteer at their thrift store. Jon never met a person he couldn't talk to and treated everyone with respect and dignity, no matter their station in life. His enthusiasm and optimistic view of life were infectious. He loved all sports and was an avid participant and fan throughout his life. However, he will be most remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father and as an adoring grandfather, a role he claimed he was born to play.Memorial donations may be directed to either of the following organizations:If you would be interested in offering a tribute to Jon's service to the U.S. Navy, you can mail a check to the following address. Please be certain to indicate Jon's name as the designee of your tribute: U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, Attn: Tribute Gifts, 274 Wood Road, Annapolis, MD 21402.Family services are private