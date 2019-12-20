Home

Capt L. Donald Reuwer

Capt L. Donald Reuwer Obituary
Capt. L. Donald Reuwer, Retired Maryland State Trooper, of Centreville, Maryland passed away at Kent Hospice Center in Chestertown, MD. He was 88.

He was born in Walbrook, Maryland on March 16, 1931 the son of the late Milton and Pauline Reuwer.

Capt. Reuwer served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War as a Combat Marine, a decorated veteran, he was honorably discharged. He returned and went to work with the Maryland State Police.

Capt. Reuwer worked with the MSP from 1954 until 1985, during that period he was a K-9 Officer, achieved the Rank of Captain, and was a Barracks Commander. Following retirement he worked as a security agent escorting military weapon systems over land he also served as a Queen Anne's County Court House Bailiff for many years.

He was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville, Grasonville V.F.W., Jefferson Davis American Legion Post #18 in Centreville, and Kent Island Yacht Club.

He is survived by his wife Jean K. Reuwer whom he married in 1955. He is also survived by a son Mark Reuwer and his wife Kelley of Rock Hall, MD along with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Capt. Reuwer was predeceased by a son: Scott Reuwer.

Services will be held at a future date to be announced at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock, MD.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Ave. Centreville, MD 21617 or The .

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Dec. 27, 2019
