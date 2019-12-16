Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Carol Argen Thomas Obituary
On Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Carol A. Thomas passed away peacefully at her home in Queenstown, MD. A professional artist and teacher, she was the beloved wife of the late Charles Thomas, Sr., mother of three sons Charles Lee Thomas, Jr., Craig A. Thomas, Joseph B. Thomas, grandmother of ten beloved grandchildren and great grandmother of one grandchild. There will be a funeral Mass at 11 am on December 19th, St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD, where a visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Dec. 18, 2019
