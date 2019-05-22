|
MILLINGTON - Charles Allen Mattson of Millington died on May 18, 2019, in Middletown, Del. He was 58.
Born on Oct. 1, 1960, in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of James T. Mattson and Lena Imagene Privett.
Charles began working at the age of 15. He started working at Hard Wood Mills in Millington, where he was employed for 20 years. Most recently he was employed by Hoyle Stone. He enjoyed going to the movies and traveling to Vegas, loved drawing and collecting comic books.
He is survived by sisters Tammy Mattson and Debbie Perkins; nephews Charles Thomas Mattson and Jack Mattson; and mother Lena Imagene Mattson. He also is survived by Carrie Lee Best.
Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 West Cypress St., Millington.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 23, 2019