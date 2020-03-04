|
Charles (Charlie) Michael Cogan, Jr died on Saturday February 29, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by his family at the age of 88 in Annapolis, MD. He was born on November 23,1933 in Plattsburgh, N.Y. to the late Charles Michael Cogan, Sr and Dorothy Lyons. He had two brothers, John "Jack" (deceased) and Peter.
Charlie was a graduate of Clarkson College of Technology as an Electrical Engineer in 1953. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War 1954 -1956.
Charles married the love of his life, Shirley Green Cogan of Massena, N.Y. on June 28, 1958 in Massena, N.Y. He retired after 43 years of honored service as an Electrical Engineer with Long Island Lighting Company while residing and raising his family in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York.
Charlie was very proud of his son Timothy Charles Cogan (Martinez, CA), his daughter Elizabeth Frances Cogan Hiller (Stevensville, MD) and his grandchildren Charles Cogan (TX), Michael Cogan (CA) , Alexandra Cogan (NC), Nick Hiller (in Bentley College) and Megan Hiller (Stevensville) and loved them very much.
He enjoyed every Summer at the beloved family vacation kamp, Kamp Ac-Am-Ac on Lake Ozonia in St. Regis Falls, NY. Charles was a life member of American Legion Post 278 and Scoutmaster of Troop 6, Glen Cove, N.Y.
We are giving our last salute to a wonderful husband, great father, father in law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and of course a very missing friend.
A memorial mass was held on March 5, 2020 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 11, 2020