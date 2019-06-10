Charles Samuel Jacquette III of Stevensville, MD died on June 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was 74.

He was born in Baltimore on December 18, 1944 the son of the late Charles Samuel Jr. and Nancy Gertrude Crook Jacquette.

A graduate of Rock Hall High School in 1962 he furthered his education and graduated from Loyola College. Mr. Jacquette worked with Baltimore Gas and Electric as a Telecommunications Expert for over 35 years and retired in 2000.

He and his wife of nearly 54 years, Mary, affectionately referred to as "Moo", resided in Catonsville for 25 years before moving to Kent Island, Maryland in 1989. He was a member of Kent Island Yacht Club, Kent Island Elks Lodge, and St. Christopher's Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing Santa Clause at Christmas. He loved the library, reading, and fellowship with his friends at Heather's Bakery and The Jetty. He was known far and wide for his rum cakes and crab dip which he would give to friends, family, and acquaintances.

In addition to his wife "Moo", he is survived by three children and their families: Teresa Jetton (Greg) and their children Emily and Ellie of Rock Hall, MD, Michele Jett (Curt) and their children Phoenix, Jaxon, and Sydney of Severn, MD, and Charlie Jacquette IV (Shannon) and her children Alex and Max of Kent Island. He is also survived by Stacy Bernstein of Kent Island, who was like a daughter.

All are invited to a "Sip and Share" Celebration of his life at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD on Thursday, June 20th from 6 to 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th floor New York, NY 10004, or jdrf.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 12, 2019