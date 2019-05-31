Christopher Dakota Bailey of Marydel, MD, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. He was 21.

Christopher was born Aug. 1, 1997 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Jack Christopher Bailey and Jane "Melbourne" Bailey. Dakota was a 2015 graduate of Queen Anne's County High School. After graduation, he went to work for M&M Marine Construction. In 2018, he began working for Chesapeake Farms as a hunting guide and farmer. During the off seasons with his other jobs, Dakota worked as a commercial crabber and enjoyed every moment he could get on the water. He loved hunting, fishing and trapping, he worked in what he loved and loved his work.

Dakota is survived by his parents: Jack Christopher Bailey and Jane C. Bailey, of Marydel, MD; one sister, Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd, of Manassas, VA; his girlfriend, Julia M. Blackburn, of Worton, MD; and step grandmother, Joyce Geatz Melbourne Husman, of Ocean City, MD.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., June 15, 6 p.m. at the Bailey's Farm, 2408 Peters Corner Rd., Marydel, MD.

Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 7, 2019