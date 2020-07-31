Clarabelle Jane Klinger, "C.J.", of Centreville, MD died on July 29, 2020 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center in Easton. She was 92.
She was born in Rockbridge, Ohio on August 10, 1927, the daughter of the late Elmer and Birdie Mae Klinger. C.J. served 20 years in the Air Force, retiring and moving to Queen Anne's County, where she lived on the Wye River and later in Centreville. She enjoyed reading.
She is predeceased by her partner, Dorcas Bonafield (2011).
Interment with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions to a charity of choice
