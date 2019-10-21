|
Colleen Mount Callahan died peacefully at her home on October 18, 2019, surrounded by the love of her children, Mary Alicia Callahan and care providers. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel J. Callahan, III, their son Daniel J. Callahan, IV, Mr. Callahan's parents Daniel J. Callahan, Jr. and Anne Scott Callahan, and sister- in- law Gerry Corcoran, and Mrs. Callahan's parents Frederick and Henrietta Mount. She is survived by her loving children Carey S. Callahan, Caren A. Callahan, Carolyn Callahan Keller, and Colleen Callahan Brown. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tiffany Anne Sanders, Alexandra Kate Brown, Shelby Callahan Brown, Daniel J Callahan, V, Kathryn Blix Callahan, Anne Elizabeth Callahan, Paige Callahan O'Donnell, Jaren Keller and Tai Hake. She is also survived by four great-great children and two sisters-in-law, Mary Alicia Callahan and Joan McClure. She was born in Whitistable, England in 1934 into a family of five children. She was the oldest. She is survived by all of them: Peter, Bob, Shirley and Sharon - who have sent their love from across the pond. She was a champion runner. In 1956 she met her husband Danny, had five children - raising them, while also being significant part of her husband's successful career. She was an amazing cook, entertainer, gardener extraordinaire and beautiful painter. In her free-time she was involved in many charities. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and her companions of many years Keith Bordley and Mrs. Bordley. We request any donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation or EBeauty.com, a non-profit organization started by her daughter Carolyn that supports women undergoing treatment for cancer.
Services will be at 11 AM, on October 22, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, 1861 Harbor Dr., Chester, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 23, 2019