Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Dawn Cole


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Dawn Cole Obituary
Cynthia Dawn Cole, 57 of Grasonville, MD gained her wings on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, Delaware surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service in her remembrance will be held at 11:00AM, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A. 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -