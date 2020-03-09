|
|
Cynthia Dawn Cole, 57 of Grasonville, MD gained her wings on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, Delaware surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service in her remembrance will be held at 11:00AM, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A. 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 13, 2020