Daniel Lawrence Meehan, Jr. ("Danny") was born on December 4, 1954 at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He is a graduate of Holyoke Catholic High School and Assumption College. In 1985, Danny relocated to the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Danny passed away on June 20, 2020 at his son's home in Baltimore, Maryland surrounded by his five loving children.Danny is survived by his five children: Justin Hamel (44) (married to Gretchen Hamel); Danny Meehan, III (39) (married to Noelle Meehan), Meghan Cox (37) (married to Ryan Cox); Adam Meehan (35) (married to Amy Meehan); and Gabrielle Saucedo (29) (married to Todd Saucedo); and his 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his four sisters - Sandra Rigali, Geraldine O'Brien, Jo-Ann Meehan Barrett, Tracy Dubuc - and brother, Sean Meehan. Danny was predeceased by his mother, Esther Meehan, and father, Daniel Lawrence Meehan, Sr.While Danny was a Holyoke boy at his core, he raised his family with his former spouse, Sherry Pullman nee Daniels, on the Eastern Shore, in Queenstown, Maryland. Danny is widely known on the Eastern Shore, as he is credited with founding the Queen Anne's County Independent Soccer League in 1989, as well as the local basketball league, in addition to serving as the president of the youth baseball league. Danny invested so much of his time coaching his children's sports teams and serving as a basketball referee in youth, high school and collegiate games. These volunteer efforts made him beloved by so many kids who were raised in the community. In short, Danny was a second father and role model to so many who grew up in Queen Anne's County.While Danny felt that his most important calling was to give to his children and community, he was also a salesman for over thirty years. He spent many of those years with USA Fulfillment, located in Chestertown, Maryland. He was also an avid golfer with his most notable highlight being that he hit a hole-in-one to win a new car at a charity golf tournament with his son. He was also a sports fan who was always willing to talk to his Maryland friends about his beloved Patriots led by the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.Danny's family would like anyone reading this to know that Danny spent much of his life helping others, with the hope that the readers will use his life as an inspiration to give back to their communities. Danny's final message for his grandchildren was: "Never miss a moment to be kind or do a favor for someone. Every single time you do an act of kindness it's returned to you many times over because the Lord appreciates all the goodness in the world."The family would like to announce that a Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 4:00 - 7:00PM and a Funeral at 9:00 AM on Friday, June 26. Both events will be held at Ruck Funeral Home at 1050 York Rd, Towson, MD 21204. All are welcome at the Viewing, and while a set limitation is not in place for the Funeral, there will be limited space at that event due to COVID-19.The family will also be celebrating Danny's life on Saturday, June 27 at 1:00 PM at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club at 500 Marina Club Road Stevensville, MD. The event will be entitled: "Thank you, Coach Dan". This open-aired event will offer all of those who were touched by Danny's life the opportunity to speak and share their testimony on what Danny meant to them.