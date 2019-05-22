CENTREVILLE - David Morgan Clark Sr. of Centreville, MD, passed away on May 20, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton in Easton, MD. He was 88.

Born on March 27, 1931 in Centreville, MD, he was the son of the late Dulin O. and Gladys Morgan Clark. David grew up in Centreville and was a graduate of Centreville High School, class of 1948. He grew up working on the family farm.

On August 19, 1951, he married June M. Kaufman, of Queenstown, MD. David continued grain farming until he retired and raised Standardbred horses. He was a member of the Queen Anne's County Planning Commission; Centreville Lions Club; past president of the Q.A.C. Jaycee's and Queen Anne's County Farm Bureau; 25-year member of Interstate Milk Producers Cooperative; US Trotting Association; QAC Ag Preservation and a charter member of the Queen Anne's County Museum of Eastern Shore Life.

David was a past member of the Judges of Orphan's Court for Queen Anne's County from 1986-1998 and served as Chief Justice from 1994-1998.

The David Clark Family was named 2018 Co-Op of the year for QAC Soil Conservation District; active in community activities and the 4-H fair week, where the Clark family was honored as one of the farm families of the year in 2004.

David is survived by his wife of 67 years, June K. Clark, of Centreville, MD; children: David Clark Jr.; Pam Edwards (Fred); Jeff Clark (Kimberly); seven grandchildren: David Clark III (Sharon); Brian Clark (Heather); Taylor Price; Jeffrey Clark Jr. (Lindsey); Joshua Clark (Tara); Morgan Edwards (Katie); Meredith Kulbacki (Michael); and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers: Wilson, Cromwell, Leon, Donald, Marvin Clark; and his sister, Adrienne Spence.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will be held on Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goodwill Fire Company, 212 Broadway, Centreville, MD 21617 or the Centreville High School Alumni, c/o Jane Coppage, 935 Coon Box Road, Centreville, MD 21617.

Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.