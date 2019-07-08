|
SALISBURY - Deborah Hegesi Newcomb of Salisbury, MD, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Peninsula General Hospital, Salisbury, MD. She was 66. Ms. Newcomb was born in Dover, DE, the daughter of the late Louis and Alice Hegesi.
Deborah was a nurse for 30 years in Norfolk, VA, then worked at Brit Haven Nursing Home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, until her retirement. Ms. Newcomb enjoyed nature, gardening, and for many years enjoyed traveling.
Deborah is survived by her sisters: Sharon Bagwell, of Salisbury, MD; Betsy Boylan, of Dover, DE; a nephew, Ian Redman, of Camden, DE; and a great nephew, Sam Redman, of Florida.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory to the .
Arrangements are by The Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, MD.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 12, 2019