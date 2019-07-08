Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Hegesi Newcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Hegesi Newcomb Obituary
SALISBURY - Deborah Hegesi Newcomb of Salisbury, MD, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Peninsula General Hospital, Salisbury, MD. She was 66. Ms. Newcomb was born in Dover, DE, the daughter of the late Louis and Alice Hegesi.
Deborah was a nurse for 30 years in Norfolk, VA, then worked at Brit Haven Nursing Home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, until her retirement. Ms. Newcomb enjoyed nature, gardening, and for many years enjoyed traveling.
Deborah is survived by her sisters: Sharon Bagwell, of Salisbury, MD; Betsy Boylan, of Dover, DE; a nephew, Ian Redman, of Camden, DE; and a great nephew, Sam Redman, of Florida.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory to the .
Arrangements are by The Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, MD.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now