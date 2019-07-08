Debbie Hegesi Newcomb. 66, of Salisbury, Md. formerly of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md, Born in Dover, De. On March 7, 1953, Debbie was the daughter



Of the late A. Louis and Alice Louise Hegesi. She was a graduate of Queen Anne's County H.S. class of 1971.



She attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA and in 1975 earned a B. s. in Nursing. She worked most of her life in the nursing field and most recently was the Director of Nursing of the Britthaven Nursing Home in Kill Devil Kills. She truly loved her work and helping Others especially older adults, was her passion, She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and traveling. She is survived by her Sisters, Sharon H. Bagwell of Salisbury, Md. and Betsy A. Boylan and husband Kevin of Dover, De.; Nephew Ian Re man of Camden, De.; Great-Nephew Sam Redman of Florida; a Special Aunt, Ethel Bohle of Severn, Md., several cousins and many Friends, Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home PA , Millington, Maryland. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 12, 2019