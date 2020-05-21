Donald A. Didden Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 19, 2020, Donald A. Didden, Sr, passed away from this life. Mr. Didden was survived by his loving wife, Maryellen Gavin Didden; his three children, Donald A. Didden, Jr; David A. Didden (Rhoya T. Didden); and Sarah E. Didden; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James M. Didden. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George A. Didden III, and Richard A. Didden, and by his sister, Dorothee Didden Riederer.

Mr. Didden was a longtime banker in the District of Columbia, working for The National Capital Bank for 41 years and retiring in 2011 as Executive Vice President, and remained a member of the bank's board of directors until the time of his death.

He was a 1968 graduate of St. Johns College High School and subsequently studied with the American Institute of Banking. In his earlier days he was interested in youth sports and coached several years in youth soccer and basketball.

A private ceremony will be held at Christ Church Parish in Stevensville, MD, at a time and date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations, in Mr. Didden's name, to Christ Church Parish of Kent Island.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved