Donald Harvey Weston, 83, of Chester, MD, passed away at his home on August 22, 2020. Don was born on February 19, 1937, in Akron, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna, on August 19, 2018. Don enjoyed time with his family and friends and watching his favorite sports - especially his beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.Don is survived by his children, Gary (Paula) Weston, Ginny (Ron) Spratt, Theresa (Bob) Fessler, and Joanie (Jim) Muller, several grandchildren, great -grandchildren, and his brother Bob (Bernadette) Weston.A special Thank You to the Hospice Care Team, Veteran's VA Clinic in Cambridge, and the staff at Maryland Primary Care Queenstown for all of their great care and support. Those who wish may donate in Don's name to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.