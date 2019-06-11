CENTREVILLE - Donald Lee Dean passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on December 16, 1933, in Ruthsburg, MD, where he resided most of his life on the family farm.

He married Norma Jean Thomas from Chester, MD, on February 5, 1956 and they lived, loved and laughed for the next 63 years. Together they raised a family of four children: Debbie (Jeff), Donnie (Denise), Brenda (Richard) and Bruce (Monica). He took joy in his nine grandchildren: Lauren, Chris, Kesley (Brian), Alex, Sam, Colby, Beau, Carly and Savannah, and his great-grandchild, Sullivan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Brenda Dean Abel, his parents, Aldy and Helen Dean, and his two brothers, Aldy Jr. and Franklin Dean.

Donald worked hard and took great pride in farming. As hard as he worked, he always found time to enjoy life. He started golfing at the age of 35 and continued until he became sick three years ago.

Donald was very blessed to have had many meaningful and long-lasting friendships. He loved where he lived and lived what he loved.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Chesterfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Donald's memory to the Ruthsburg Community Club, P.O. Box 182, Centreville, MD 21617, or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 12, 2019