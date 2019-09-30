|
Donald William Proud of Sudlersville, MD died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home in Sudlersville. He was 93. Mr. Proud was born Jan. 26, 1926 in Hockessin, DE the son of the late Robert M. Proud and Ruth "Little" Proud. Donald attended Delaware City High school through the 11th grade. He left school early to go to work for his father on his dairy farm. In 1955 he married Catherine "Moore" Proud. In 1967 Donald rented a farm in Hockessin DE and went into business for himself, in 1973 he bought a dairy farm in Sudlersville, milking cows and growing crops until 1998 and then crop farming until later retiring in 2008. He was a founding member of the Sudlersville Ruritan's. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, watching the Orioles play on tv, seeing cows in the field, and talking farming with his friends. He absolutely loved his wife Catherine and his dog Goldie and cat Mollie, and to work on the farm and care for his animals. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Catherine, three brothers, Bob, Dick and Jim and four sisters, Betty, Esther, Emily and Mary. He is survived by his son, Donald W. Proud Jr., of Sudlersville, MD, two sisters, Doris Alls (Fred) of Charlotte, NC, Anne Moore of Newark, DE, and two brothers, Philip Proud (Diana) of New Castle, DE, and Dave Proud (Teresa) of Henderson, MD. Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 11am at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD 21651. A visitation will be held from 10-11am also at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service in Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Sudlersville Ruritan's P.O. Box 122 Sudlersville, MD 21668 or to the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Co. P.O. Box 61 Sudlersville, MD 21668. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 4, 2019