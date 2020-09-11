Donna Lee Schleicher White, 58, passed away (suddenly) on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Chester, MD, with her loving husband Joe by her side.



Donna was born in South Baltimore to Raymond and the late "Sissy" Tolson Scheichler on March 4, 1962. Along with her devoted sister, Roxanne, the Scheichler 's family moved to Chester, Maryland in 1976. Donna also resided in Centreville, Maryland.



On May 19, 1990, Donna married the love of her life, Joseph G. White, with whom she spent 35 wonderful years. Donna and Joe have two very special daughters, Samantha and Hailey, who brought endless joy and love to their amazing mom. Donna truly loved her girls with all her heart.



One of Donna's true passions was going to yard sales with Joe on Saturday mornings. You could always find Donna looking for that special treasure that was just right for a family member, friend, or neighbor. She was a kind and caring person who would give the shirt on her back to a total stranger even if it was the only one she had. Donna was also a loyal fan of her favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles, who she watched play at Memorial Stadium and at Camden Yards. Donna enjoyed simple pleasures and one of her favorites was drinking a cold Coca Cola any time day or night.



Donna is survived by her father Raymond Scheichler of Chester, Maryland, husband Joseph G. White also of Chester, daughters Samantha Rae White of Centreville, and Hailey Rose White of Chester, three grandchildren, Peyton, Nicholas, and Ava'lynn Baker, sister Roxanne (Rusty) Biehl of Stevensville, one niece, Lacey (Blake) Phelps of Queenstown, one nephew, Matthew Biehl, of Centreville, and two great nephews, Reagan and Matthew. She is predeceased by her mother, Sissy Tolson Scheichler, who passed away in 2017.



There will be a memorial service to celebrate and honor Donna's life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, at her father's home, 2731 Cecil Drive, Chester, Maryland. The family looks forward to celebrating and honoring the life of their dear Donna with all who can attend.



