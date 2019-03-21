|
In loving memory of Doris Marie Gowran
She was born in Baltimore, MD on Sept. 1, 1967. She resided in Baltimore City and Queen Anne's, MD. She journeyed to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019 at UOMH.
Doris is the daughter of the late William and Ethel Gowran. In addition to her late parents, Doris is preceded in death by her daughter, Christina M. Gowran. She is survived by her son, Robert Holmes Jr.; sisters: Andrea Drury (Edward), Billie Duckworth, Mary Lou Wasmley; brothers: Larry Myers, Jerry Gowran; grandchildren: Keith and Diamond Gowran, Jade Burgess, Sidney McQuirt Shorter, Jordan, Shayla, Destini Collins; two of her very best friends, Cindy Mitchell and Darlene Roye Doris.
Memorial service will be on March 23, 1 p.m., at Millstream Park, 408 S. Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 22, 2019