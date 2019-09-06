|
Dorothy C. Yanke, 78, of Grasonville formerly of Southold, NY passed away at home on September 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1941 in Jamaica, NY the daughter of the late John and Viola Farrell.
Dorothy graduated from Levittown High School in New York. On July 1, 1961 she married her husband Edward and they started their life together on Long Island living in Southold for many years, until moving to Grasonville in 2017. She retired from her secretarial position at Greenport High School. Dorothy had many hobbies including boating, volunteering, entertaining, theater, bible study, but most of all she loved to spend time with family and being a grandmother.
In addition to her parents Dorothy is predeceased in death by her sister Judith Watt.
She is survived by her husband Edward R. Yanke, her children; Jonathan (Nancy) Yanke of Grasonville, Lori (Robert) Gormly of McLean, VA, Susan (Johnny) Ortega of Irvine, CA and her nephew Gregory Watt son of her sister Judith. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren; David Gormly, Aidan Gormly and Hudson Ortega.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Sept. 11, 2019