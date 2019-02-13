CENTREVILLE - Dorothy Stephanie Bornhoeft of Centreville, MD, died at her home on February 9, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, NY, to William Alton Sessions and Stephanie I. (Baron) Sessions.

Dot graduated from Seton Hill College with majors in History and French and worked for the Brooklyn Polytech Institute before meeting Warren Bornhoeft on a beach and marrying in 1950. They lived on Long Island until a 1960 move to Annapolis, MD, where they raised their family at Bay Ridge Farm until 1973.

A promotion with Motorola for Warren moved the family to McHenry, IL, for three years. They moved back to MD, settling on Grove Creek.

Dot had many life-long friends and lived for her family. She was a wonderful wife and First Mate to Warren for 62 years. After Warren's retirement, they piloted their boat, Loafer IX to the Florida Keys for many winters. For years family and friends joined them every winter for fishing, snorkeling, trips to Key West, and relaxing on Cudjoe Key. Dot was a fabulous cook and opened their home and her heart to family and friends.

She was warm and witty and a wonderful mother to six, grandmother to eight and great grandmother to four.

Dot was an active volunteer for many causes, a devote Catholic and parishioner at St. Mary's in Annapolis, St. John's in McHenry, Illinois, and Our Mother of Sorrows in Centreville. Dot was predeceased by her husband; parents; sister, Barbara Root; and brother, Stephan Sessions.

She will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all her loving caregivers over the past several years. Survivors include children: Nancy (Michael) Koval, Susan (Bernie) McCartan, Jeanne (Tolbert) Rowe, Laura (Michael) O'Brien, John (Cathy) Bornhoeft, Peter (Linda) Bornhoeft; grandchildren: John Bornhoeft, Sarah Bornhoeft Councilman (James), Kelsey Rowe, Allison Rowe Bringman (Kyle), Thomas and Stephanie McCartan, Patrick O'Brien and Andrew Koval; great grandchildren: Brayden, Brett, and Clara Bringman and Forrest McCartan; close nieces and nephews and their families.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Centreville. Burial will follow the service at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Queenstown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617, or Our Mother of Sorrows, 303 Chesterfield Ave., Centreville, MD 21617, or Mid-Shore Challengers, P.O. Box 13, Bethlehem, MD 21609.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 13, 2019