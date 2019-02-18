STEVENSVILLE - Edward Michael Pedrick Sr. of Stevensville, MD, died at Compass Regional Hospice on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was 90.

Born in Baltimore, MD, on August 28, 1928, he was the son of the late Emmet and Lorretta Stachowski Pedrick. Mr. Pedrick grew up in Dundalk, MD, and began his career as an auto mechanic, working for various service centers throughout the Baltimore area. He then worked for Verizon for 20 years as a mechanic for their fleet of vehicles. He retired from Verizon as a Supervisor in 1988. In 1974, he and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to Stevensville, MD. Mr. Pedrick loved crabbing and fishing every season until the past two years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Laura Pedrick; his children: Edward Pedrick Jr., of Dundalk, MD; Kenneth Pedrick, of West Virginia; Richard Pedrick Sr., of Centreville, MD; Joanne Carey, of Missouri; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

All services will be held private.

Contributions can be made in his name to Compass Regional Hospice, Inc., 1060 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.