Elizabeth L. DiPietro of Stevensville, MD passed away on August 6, 2019 at Heartland House in Grasonville, MD. She was 93.
Born on March 14, 1926 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Princeton Hawley and Mattie Jane Smith Hawley. The sixth of eleven children, the eldest sibling 13 years her senior and the youngest 11 years her junior.
Elizabeth is survived by her children Gloria J. Mansfield (William) of Queenstown, MD; Darlene J. Vernon (Lorne) of Stevensville, MD; Kenneth C. DiPietro (Joanne) of Stevensville, MD; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sisters Beulah Mae Paxton of Bear DE; Peggy Elva Hawley of Belcamp, MD. She was predeceased by her husband Carmelo DiPietro in 2012.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. Burial will be private at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 14, 2019