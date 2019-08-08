Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DiPietro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. DiPietro


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. DiPietro Obituary
Elizabeth L. DiPietro of Stevensville, MD passed away on August 6, 2019 at Heartland House in Grasonville, MD. She was 93.

Born on March 14, 1926 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Princeton Hawley and Mattie Jane Smith Hawley. The sixth of eleven children, the eldest sibling 13 years her senior and the youngest 11 years her junior.

Elizabeth is survived by her children Gloria J. Mansfield (William) of Queenstown, MD; Darlene J. Vernon (Lorne) of Stevensville, MD; Kenneth C. DiPietro (Joanne) of Stevensville, MD; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sisters Beulah Mae Paxton of Bear DE; Peggy Elva Hawley of Belcamp, MD. She was predeceased by her husband Carmelo DiPietro in 2012.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. Burial will be private at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.