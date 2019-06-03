STEVENSVILLE - Elizabeth Laura Pedrick of Stevensville, MD, died at Arcadia of Denton on June 1, 2019. She was 88.

Born in Baltimore, MD on December 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Fiore DiGiacomo and Amelia Ann Davis. Mrs. Pedrick was a dedicated wife and mother, and she spent her time raising and caring for her family. In 1974, she and her husband, Edward, moved to Stevensville, MD. In her free time, Mrs. Pedrick enjoyed gardening, photography and crocheting. She enjoyed her life on the Chesapeake Bay hosting many crab feasts with family and friends. She had been an active member of Galilee Lutheran Church in Chester, MD, for over forty years.

She is survived by her children: Edward Pedrick Jr. of Dundalk, MD; Kenneth Pedrick of West Virginia; Richard Pedrick Sr. (Donna) of Centreville, MD and Joanne Carey (John) of Missouri; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Edward M. Pedrick Sr. in February of this year.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 5, 2019