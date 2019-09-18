Home

Elmer Parkerson Jr. Obituary
Elmer Townsend Parkerson, Jr. 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Chester, MD surrounded by family and friends on September 17th. Beloved husband of Betty Parkerson; father of two, Greg (Lorraine) Parkerson; Keith (Kim) Parkerson; grandfather and great grandfather. Visitations on Monday, September 23rd from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Kent Island United Methodist Church, Chester, MD; burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD on Tuesday, September 24 at 11 am; service on Tuesday, September 24th at 12 noon at the Kent Island United Methodist Church, 2739 Cox Neck Road, Chester, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Sept. 20, 2019
