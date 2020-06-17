Frances Jean Young , 85 Sep 16, 1934 - Jun 13, 2020 Frances Jean Young born 9/16/1934 and died 6/13/2020 peacefully at home in Colorado Springs, CO where she lived the last 2 1/2 years with her daughter Lisa and son in law Jeff Heath. Frances is also survived by her youngest daughter Tammy who lives in Florida, and Frances' forever loyal poodle, Rascal. Frances was originally from Hagerstown where she graduated high school, married and raised her family. In 1996 she and her now deceased husband moved to Queenstown, MD to live on the Chesapeake Bay, where they enjoyed the wildlife and gorgeous sunsets. Frances was known for her love of animals, her beautiful smile and her friendly disposition. Frances will be buried with her husband at Rest Haven in Hagerstown MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Human Society or pet shelter.



