F. Louis Glasgow, Jr of Easton, MD, formerly of Chester, MD, died Saturday August 29, 2020 at Candlelight Cove in Easton, MD. He was 80.
Born on June 11, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to the late Francis L. Glasgow, Sr. and June Gill Glasgow, he attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD; graduating class of 1958. After school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed at the Kaneohe Marine Corp Air Station on Oahu, Hawaii. On April 2, 1960, he married Betty Jean Martens and resided in Kailua, Hawaii. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1962, and later moved to Hyattsville that same year. In 1964, Mr. Glasgow began his apprenticeship with IBEW working as an electrician until 1978. He and his family moved to Kent Island in 1975 and he began working at AT&T in Baltimore and with the divestiture of AT&T moved to C&P Telephone Company in Easton, MD in 1984. He retired from Verizon in 2001.
He coached Little League Football, and girls Softball, enjoyed hunting, shooting pool & boating, After Retiring her traveled across country several times in their R.V. they spend winters in Pine Island, North Ft. Myers, FL, and Punta Gorda, FL. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, golfing, and any sort of dancing. He will be remembered for his smile that would light up the room at any social gathering.
Lou was a member of the American Legion Post #278, VFW Post #7464, Bay Country Moose Lodge #831, the Queenstown Golf Men's League, The Blue Heron Senior League, and The Kent Island Yacht Club.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by four children, Michael L. Glasgow (Valerie), David C. Glasgow (Cheryl), Nancy E. Harrison (Gregory) and Laura E. Peregoy (Tom); one sister, June Ann Vaughan; and eight grandchildren, J. Dillion Glasgow, Luke Glasgow, Erica Rogers, Stephanie Glasgow, Ryan Harrison, Max Harrison, Joseph Peregoy and Shannon Peregoy; four great grandchildren: Jessica Glasgow, Josie Glasgow, Hayden Jordan, and Jack Rogers. One grandson, Matthew Harrison, and one granddaughter Ashley Peregoy predeceased him.
A memorial service will be held noon (12PM) on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. Where family and friends may visit from 10:30 AM to Noon.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com