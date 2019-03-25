STEVENSVILLE - George "Alden" Ebling of Stevensville, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was 88.

Born on Nov. 21, 1930 in Ridgely, MD, the son of the late Amos S. Ebling and Dorothy Elizabeth Allender. Alden grew up in Ridgely and worked with his father farming until March of 1948 when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as a radar technician and would spend 24 years there, retiring in 1974 as a Tech Sgt. Alden then continued his career with the Department of Defense as a training instructor for Avionics; radar, radios and auto pilot for the Presidential Aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base.

He married the love of his life, Jean Fisher Sparks on April 17, 1954. She would predecease him on Nov. 28, 2010. Alden loved playing cards, board games, cryptograms, crosswords, English comedies, and texting his children every day. His favorite times of year were spring and summer, when he could go out and enjoy his yard. He was a lifetime member of VFW - Grasonville, MD and New Life Christian Outreach Church in Chester, MD.

He is survived by his son, Mitchell Ebling, of Stevensville, MD; daughter, Lori Ebling (Esther Carico), of Reisterstown, MD; son, Scott Ebling (Paul Thompson), of Westminster, MD; sisters: Virginia Cohee (Frank), of Lakeland, FL; Phyllis Semans, of Ridgely, MD; a brother, Michael Ebling (Frances), of Hampton, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, he was predeceased by his siblings: Mary Alice "Cissie" Hatter (2018); Alvin "Buster" Ebling (2013); Charles Ebling (2008); Emma Lee Shears (1973); and Dalmus "Donnie" Ebling (1971).

Services will be held at noon on Friday, March 22, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD, where family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or .

For online condolences, see www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 22, 2019