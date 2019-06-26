MILLINGTON - George Thomas Starkey III of Millington died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home. He was 57.

G.T. was born July 18, 1961 in Dover, Del., the son of Anna Riley and the late George Starkey Jr. G.T. attended Queen Anne's High School through the 11th grade. He enlisted in the Army where he earned his GED. After his service, he started working for U.S. Air in Philadelphia doing ground support. G.T. eventually went on to go into business for himself. He also worked for Pinnacle at BWI Airport.

He loved his wife, kids, playing golf, corn hole, camping, taking trips to Disney World and spending time with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He always had a smile and willing to help however he could.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly Starkey of Millington; daughter Jamie L. Arcos (Chris) of Kennedyville; son Tommy Starkey (Heidi) of Kennedyville; brother Mike Starkey (Tempie) of Millington; half-sister Katie Blake (Filo) of Maryland; six grandchildren, Emily Arcos, Nat Arcos, Weston Starkey, Lillee May Starkey, Aubrey Arcos and Brennan Starkey, all of Kennedyville; mother Anna Riley (Russell) of Millington; and a brother-in-law, Frank Powell (Lynnette).

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington. Services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Millington. After services gathering will be held at the Millington VFW after the interment.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the family at 31915 River Road, Millington, MD 21651.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 27, 2019