Gerald (Jerry) Pitts, age 77, of Chester, MD, passed away in his home on March 29, 2020, after a short illness. The love of his life, his beloved companion of 24 years, Robin Lynne Harris, was at his side. He is predeceased by his brother, Clifford F. Pitts, Jr. He was born in Somerville, MA to the late Clifford and Margaret (Peggy) Pitts. Jerry was a loving father to William, Gregory, and Emily; loving brother to Barbara and brother-in-law to Phil; a loving uncle to three nieces, two nephews and a loving great-uncle to three great-nieces and four great-nephews. He was a member of MENSA, the high IQ society for those with an IQ in the top 2% of the population. He was an avid boater and obtained not only his Marine Captain's license but his private pilot's license as well. Jerry's long, successful career was in the marine and auto finance and insurance industry. He will be greatly missed for his fine mind, great sense of humor, and compassionate nature. God speed, Jerry. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. To share a memory of Jerry or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 8, 2020