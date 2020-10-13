1/
Gertrude Mary "Ginger" Crane
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude "Ginger" Mary Crane died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harry Irvin Graham and Gertrude Anna Brown Smith.

Ginger is survived by her children, Terence Crane, Jr., Victoria Crane-North and Donna Crane of Stevensville, MD; three grandchildren, Dylan Beauchemin and finace` Kelsy Howton , Christopher Kridler and Caitlyn Kridler and five great grandchildren, Trinity, Autumn, Lenox, Leo Beauchemin and Abby Howton. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Terrance Crane, Sr. and a grandson, Frank Laliberte, Jr.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her name to Compass Regional Hospice Inc. 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved