Gertrude "Ginger" Mary Crane died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.



Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harry Irvin Graham and Gertrude Anna Brown Smith.



Ginger is survived by her children, Terence Crane, Jr., Victoria Crane-North and Donna Crane of Stevensville, MD; three grandchildren, Dylan Beauchemin and finace` Kelsy Howton , Christopher Kridler and Caitlyn Kridler and five great grandchildren, Trinity, Autumn, Lenox, Leo Beauchemin and Abby Howton. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Terrance Crane, Sr. and a grandson, Frank Laliberte, Jr.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her name to Compass Regional Hospice Inc. 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.



